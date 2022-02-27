Edward J. Gaudette Sr., 81, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was a beloved and devoted husband of Isabelle F. (Kelleher) Gaudette. They were married for the past 59 years.
Born in Cumberland, he was the son of the late Clarence and Merilda (Dion) Gaudette. Ted was a lifelong Cumberland resident.
He was a member of the St. Thomas Council of the Knights of Columbus, Cumberland. He also was a longtime volunteer for the Northern R.I. Food Pantry, and was very active in the former St. Patrick Parish, Cumberland. Ted spent many years as a religious educator and chairman of the annual parish bazaar. He was a board member and past president of Atlantic Terrace, Daytona Beach, Fla., for 30 years. He helped establish the Flat River Condo Association on Johnson's Pond in Coventry, where he owned his summer home for many years.
Ted enjoyed life to the fullest. Some of his favorite things were taking his daily walks, traveling, eating out, gardening, going to the theater, checking the city in his Corvette and model trains, but most of all, he enjoyed the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ted was the definition of a people person and made friends everywhere he went. He was the founder and owner of Gaudette Express Inc., in Woonsocket, which he operated alongside his wife, three sons, son-in-law and daughter for 20 years, until his retirement in 2003.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his children Edward J. Gaudette Jr., and his wife, Ana, of Tampa, Fla., Steven M. Gaudette of Cumberland, Lisa A. Arone and her husband, Douglas, of Coventry, and Glen D. Gaudette and his fiancé, Stacey, of Lincoln; his grandchildren Karissa, Ashley, Joshua, Shelby, Justin, Samantha, Steven, Jordan, Jason, Andrew, Emily, Megan, Alyssa and his stepgrandchild, MacKenzie, along with great-grandchildren Skylar, Colton, Audrey, Lily Rose, Ava and Brooklyn; his brothers Robert Gaudette of Lincoln and Thomas Gaudette of North Attleboro, Mass., and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late William Gaudette.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Ted’s Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m., and continuing on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 10 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., in St. Jude Church, 301 Front St., Lincoln. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Hope Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02908 or Northern RI Food Pantry, 1 Angell Road, Cumberland, RI 02864.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com .
