Edward J. Riel, 71, of Warwick, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Kent County Hospital in Warwick. He was the loving husband of Susan (Loseby) Riel. They were married on June 9, 1995.
Born in Woonsocket and raised in Manville, he was a son of the late Henry and Lillian (Hall) Riel. He lived in Woonsocket for many years and resided in Warwick since 1994.
Mr. Riel was a veteran of the United States Army serving stateside during the early 1970s.
Eddie worked at Forte Cashmere and Cadillac Textile in the Woonsocket area. Eddie was the sexton of St. Charles Parish in Woonsocket for many years. Eddie truly loved his work at St. Charles as it was not just a job to him but work he found deeply fulfilling. He treasured the friendships he made at the St. Charles parish community.
Eddie enjoyed tinkering with wooden crafts and working around his yard. He also like to help Susan in her work at flea markets. Eddie loved to spend time camping with Susan and the family at a number of campsites including Holiday Acres and in Sturbridge, Mass., at Yogi Bear Campground. Those were the best of times.
Eddie will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a quiet and sincere gentleman. His life moved to the soft simple rhythms of country music which he so loved. Eddie and Susan's favorite song is “Keeper of the Stars” by Tracy Bird.
Eddie is survived by his wife, Susan, and his children Tammy Young and her husband, Joshua, of Chepachet, and Jody Carter and her husband, Joseph, of Whitinsville, Mass. He is survived by Susan’s children Albert Melise of Florida, Stephan Melise and Christine Melendez both of Cranston. Eddie was the brother of Henry Riel, Normand Riel, Florence Dery, Suzanne Carriere and the late Raymond J. “Ray” Riel and Yvonne Drawdy. Eddie is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his extended family of many nieces, nephews and cousins.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at 10 a.m., in St. Charles Church, North Main Street, Woonsocket. Eddie will be laid to rest at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter. Visiting hours are Sunday, Jan. 29, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket.
