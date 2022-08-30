Edward J. Slattery (Ed), 91, a lifelong resident of Lincoln, died peacefully at home on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, surrounded by his devoted family. Ed was the beloved husband of Doris (Hedstrom) Slattery. The couple was married 56 years and had three children and two grandchildren.

Ed was the son of the late John C. and Ann (Skenyon) Slattery of Lincoln and brother to John F. Slattery, all of whom predeceased him. In addition to his loving wife, Doris, Ed is survived by son, Stephen Slattery, of Lincoln, daughter Maureen Slattery of Cumberland, daughter Christine Bonnell and her husband, Corey Bonnell, Col. USMC (Ret) of Waxahachie, Texas; grandchildren Alexandra Bean (Jordan) of Benbrook, Texas, and Madison Bonnell of Wesley Chapel, Fla., as well as beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

