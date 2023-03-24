Edward Krajewski, 96, of Blackstone, Mass., passed away on March 19, 2023, after a period of loving hospice care from his family.
He is the loving husband of Winifred (Winnie) Krajewski and beloved father of Carol Lancisi, Kathleen Laquerre, Michael Krajewski and his wife, Linda, and Karen Nutter and her husband, John.
He is an adored grandfather, Paga as he was loving known as, for Amy Lancisi, Staci Albanese, Kristy Pimentel, Westley Laquerre, Mandi Krajewski, Tyler Krajewski, Lauren Nutter, and Edward Nutter, as well as a great-Paga for 11 cherished great grandkids.
He is predeceased by his siblings Helen Pacheco and Matthew, Chester, and Hania (Anna) Krajewski.
Ed was born on May 12, 1926, in Blackstone, Mass., to Charles and Antonina (Mastalerz) Krajewski. His father was a union musician and taught him to play the bass. His mother fostered his delight for an excellent meal, often made from her garden.
At 17, Ed enlisted in the U.S. Navy in service to his country. He was a Boatswain's Mate Second Class and served over three years aboard Attack Transport U.S.S. Lamar APA47 in World War II. He was a ship's crew member aboard the U.S.S. Lamar logged 87,346 miles sea duty, traveling 22 months in battle zones with five major invasions, and crisscrossing the equator six times. He was honored with a World War II Victory Medal, Asiatic Pacific Theatre Medal (4 stars), American Theatre Medal, and Philippine Liberation Medal (2 stars).
In the years after his service, Ed fortified bonds with his shipmates as they gathered for many U.S.S. Lamar reunions across the country. He would travel to them with his wife, Winnie, and they hosted a local reunion for the ship in 1996.
He met his beautiful wife, Winnie, through a common group of friends that hung out together on Harris Pond in Blackstone, Mass. As Ed reflected," I had a boat and she could swim." They were married on April 7, 1951, and lovingly nurtured over 71 years of partnership, adventure, and joy together. They cherished growing their family together. His children fondly remember his loving work to rebuild a school bus as a camper and take them on local trips.
In later years, Ed and Winnie devoted great love to nurturing special relationships with all their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was also well loved by the extended family of pets. He always had treats in his pocket for a visit and over the years owned several cherished dogs.
Ed worked for 43 years as a machinist and maintenance man for Whitin Machine Works. His mind was incredibly geared to understanding the way things work, both mechanically and with a curiosity for the history of the world. His dedicated workmanship was always on display in caring for his home and yard, whether building a stone wall, making his own cement, or rigging up bird feeders. He ruggedly continued outdoor projects well into his 90s.
He also served his community alongside his wife, Winnie. They delivered meals on wheels for over 13 years together and were active members of the Blackstone Senior Center. He was a lifelong member of the American Legion and VFW. Ed was a dedicated blood donor and proudly gave over eight lifesaving gallons through his lifetime. One of his favorite lifelong passions was Ham and CB radio. He was an active part of the Blackstone Valley Amateur Radio Club, an accredited volunteer examiner for Amateur Radio licenses, and mentor to others for over 50 years. He also found great joy spending time with family at the ocean. Growing up, the family would pack into their VW bug and head there every Sunday. Ed would go skin diving, clamming, and spear fishing. His family would enjoy an excellent meal from it together.
At home, he always enjoyed feeding and watching birds, as well as fussing about the greedy squirrels. On weekends, he would often putter to local yard sales, flea markets, and auctions, fascinated by the history of interesting items. Ed loved Nat King Cole and his family fondly remembers listening with him. His favorite song was "Nature Boy." Ed's life reflected, "The greatest thing you'll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return. During his time with family at home on hospice, he reflected," I’ve lived a good life. We have a beautiful family. You have to enjoy life.”
In his memory, donations can be made to the Good Days Foundation, http://www.mygooddays.org and blood donations are encouraged.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Road, North Smithfield. Services will be private for the family and he will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery in Blackstone, Mass. Visit www.brownfuneralhomes.com.
