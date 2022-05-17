Edward R. Connor, 68, passed away peacefully October 3, 2021, after a long illness.
Mr. Connor is survived by brothers Raymond J. and Robert P. Connor both of Florida. Born in Providence, R.I., he was pre-deceased by his beloved parents, Raymond and Yvonne (Morin) Connor. He was an alumnus of Our Lady of Providence Seminary, Warwick, R.I. A resident of New York, he was a vice president at BBDO New York for 30 years.
His funeral service will be held in Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence, R.I., on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 10 a.m. Burial will immediately follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston, R.I.
