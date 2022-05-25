Edward Raymond Theroux, 83, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, surrounded by loved ones after battling health conditions.
Edward or Eddy (which he was fondly called) was born in Pawtucket, R.I., on July 27, 1938. He was the son of the late Edward T. Theroux and Fanalienne (Lillian) A. (Savoie) Theroux, and the father of the late Scott E. Theroux.
He is survived by his beloved wife; Deanna M. Theroux; his sister, Janette (Theroux) Groves; his children Wendy A. (Theroux) Barnes, Gail M. (Theroux) Marshall, Todd M. Theroux, and Chet A. Theroux, and stepdaughters Debra A Nadeau and Donna M. Apicella. He will fondly be remembered by his 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
After Eddy graduated from Pawtucket High School in 1958, he went on to study engineering at Mitchell College. He also attended truck driving school at North American Van Lines. Throughout his life, he worked at Electric Boat, ran his company Industrial Floor Cleaning, and was a truck driver. In 1990, Eddy met Deanna at Key Boston. Eddy and Deanna blended their families of seven children when they married on Nov, 26, 1994. Eddy was previously married to Carol A. Martineau. Eddy and Deanna relocated to Florida in 1995. After retiring, he pursued his hobbies such as billiards, cards, and dominos (which he may have cheated at). His lifelong dream to teach art was fulfilled when he taught classes at Michaels Crafts, Jo-Ann Fabrics, and Spruce Creek Community Center.
At the family's request, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.
Arrangements entrusted with Baldwin Brothers – Spanish Springs, 352-480-5959. Sentiments may be left at www.baldwincremation.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.