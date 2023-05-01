Edward T. Mooney, 94, of Cumberland passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Grandview Center, Cumberland.
He was the husband of the late Benita (Noga) Mooney. Born in Pawutcket, he was the son of the late John and Lillian (Thielig) Mooney. He was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.
Following his graduation from Cumberland High School in Valley Falls in 1946, Mr. Mooney entered the United States Navy and was honorably discharged.
Mr. Mooney was employed by Texas Instruments for 38 years until his retirement.
Ed was a talented upright bass player, and was a member of the George Monte Trio and the High Hatters. In retirement, he began woodworking, making wooden animals that he would donate to local schools and nursing homes. Those who love him will remember the love he shared with his family, especially on Wednesday, when they would share a cup of coffee.
He leaves his daughter, Rose Ann Dube, and her husband, Stephen, of Cumberland; his son Peter L. Mooney and his wife, Lisa, of Cumberland; his daughter-in-law, Carol Mooney; his three brothers, John (Jack) Mooney, Gerald Mooney and Paul Mooney; his eight grandchildren, his 14 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was the father of the late Thomas R. Mooney and Matthew J. Mooney; and brother of the late Anthony Mooney, Raymond Mooney, Leo Mooney, Joseph Mooney, Lawrence Mooney, David Mooney, Sr. Ruth Mooney RSM, Rita Happenny, and Margaret Sidla.
Edward's Life Celebration was held with visiting hours on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, and continued on Wednesday, April 19, in the J.J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial was held in the St. Aidan/St. Patrick Parish, Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial followed at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Continuum Hospice, 1350 Division Road, Suite 205, West Warwick, RI 02893, or the American Heart Association, 1 State St. Unit 200, Providence, RI 02908.
