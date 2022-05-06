Edward Tatro, 72, of Cumberland, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022.
He was the beloved husband of Denise Anger Tatro. They were happily married for 41 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late John and Edith (Harrop) Tatro.
Edward was an air force veteran of the Vietnam War. He then worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier in West Warwick for 40 years, retiring in 2018. He was an avid fisherman.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his sisters, Kathleen Chase, Mary Tatro and her husband, Mike, and Elizabeth Robertson and her husband, Robbie; his brothers, John Tatro Jr., William Tatro and his wife, Dana, and James Tatro and his wife, Misty. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.
The funeral and burial will be private. A donation in honor of Edward, may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, PO Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306, would be greatly appreciated.
Arrangements are by O’Neill Funeral Home, www.oneillfuneralhomes.com.
