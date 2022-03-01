Edward Walsh, 58, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. He was the cherished husband and best friend of Paula (Sacchi) Walsh.
Born in Queens N.Y., he was the son of Elizabeth (Miley) Walsh of Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, and the late Andrew Walsh. He resided in Cumberland for the past 12 years.
Ed was the kindest, steadiest friend you could ever have. His smile was contagious, and his quick-witted humor made us all laugh. Ed enjoyed nothing more than hanging out with friends and family, grilling a good steak, relaxing by the pool, golfing, skiing, and walking his dog, Ginger.
Ed had been an account manager with The Royal Group since 2019. Prior to that, he worked in trade merchandising at Hasbro Inc.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his sister, Ann Flynn, her husband, Ed, of Winter Springs, Fla., and his brother, James, his fiancée, Kathy, of Coeur D’Alene, Idaho. He was predeceased by his brother Patrick. Ed leaves behind nine beloved nieces and nephews: Eileen, Erin, Timothy, Brian, Brandon, Tyler, Donavan, Kaitlyn, and Aiden. His cousins and many friends share in our heartbreak.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Ed's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, 2022, and continue on Monday, March 7, at 10 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland, R.I. A prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Cumberland.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
