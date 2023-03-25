Edwin Kay Jr., 90, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023.
He was the beloved husband of Judith L. (Suter) Kay. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Edwin and Helen (Tuomala) Kay.
Mr. Kay was a toolmaker for 54 years and owner of the Greenville Engineering Co. He was a Korean War Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a lifelong Greenville resident and member of the Korean War Veterans Association, Chepachet. Mr. Kay was a longtime member of the Greenville Baptist Church. He loved fishing, woodworking, boating and gardening.
Besides his wife Judith, he was the father of David E. Kay (Becky) of Wickford, Steven L. Kay (Elizabeth) of Providence and Debra L. Maher (Thomas) of Rehoboth, Mass. He was the brother of Ellen Conlon of Warwick and the late Shirley Gunther and Beverly Farrel. He was the grandfather of six and great-grandfather of two.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m., in the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Pike, Greenville, with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in North Burial Ground, Providence.
In lieu of flowers, donations to American Heart Association, RI Chapter, 1 State St., Suite 200, Providence, RI 02908, will be appreciated. For online Condolences visit, www.TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com.
