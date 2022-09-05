Eileen G. (Breault) Contois, 88, of Cumberland, passed away on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at the Holiday Retirement Home, Manville.
She was the beloved wife of the late Gerard Contois.
Updated: September 5, 2022 @ 6:43 pm
A life-long resident of Cumberland, Eileen was the daughter of the late Emile O. Breault and the late Gwendoline (Morris) Breault Bussiere. She was also the stepdaughter of the late Arthur Bussiere.
Mrs. Contois was employed as an assembler for the former Superior Healthcare Products for 20 years until her retirement in 1996.
Eileen was a communicant of the Historic St. Joseph Church. She dedicated her life to the care of her family.
She leaves her children, Michael Contois of Anaheim, Calif., David Contois of Bakersfield, Calif., Richard Contois of Pawtucket, Daniel Contois of Cumberland, Gary Contois of Seekonk, Mass., and Karen Contois-Fredette of Pawtucket; her siblings, Carol Jencks of Lincoln; her step-sister Jackie Cloutier of Seattle, Wash; her 14 grandchildren and one great-grandson; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Bill Breault, Norman Bussier and Donna Amaral.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Eileen's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m., and continuing on Monday, Sept. 12, at 10 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., in the Historic St. Joseph Church, Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Cumberland.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
