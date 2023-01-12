On Jan. 10, 2023, Eileen Huart Hawes left her family and friends peacefully after a short illness, and passed into eternity.
Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Ernest Huart and the late Helen Biadas Huart.
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: January 12, 2023 @ 7:10 pm
On Jan. 10, 2023, Eileen Huart Hawes left her family and friends peacefully after a short illness, and passed into eternity.
Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Ernest Huart and the late Helen Biadas Huart.
Eileen was a graduate of Woonsocket High School and Mount St. Joseph College, earning a bachelors degree in education. She also held a master’s degree in special education from Providence College. Mrs. Hawes taught for the Woonsocket Education Department for 33 1/2 years, retiring in 2003. She was then hired as a district mentor for the same system, retiring in 2009.
Eileen was a member of the Woonsocket Teachers’ Guild for over 40 years. She first served as a steward and was then elected to the board as an elementary and then middle school representative. She was appointed in 2003 as the retiree representative. Eileen was a charter member of the Women’s Education Society, Alpha Delta Kappa, and a member of REACT, a retired teachers’ activity group.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Ronald Hawes, of Woonsocket, her brother, Brian Huart, of Woonsocket, her stepson, Scott, and daughter-in-law, Lindsay, of Mansfield, Mass., and her stepdaughter, Heather, and her husband, Matthew Kinnealey, of Bridgewater, Mass., and her four grandchildren: Samantha, Ryan and Victoria Hawes and Julianna Kinnealey.
Mrs. Hawes and her husband were avid travelers and liked road trips and vacationing with their dog Bentley. She loved her family and friends and enjoyed movies, painting, biking, dancing, reading, crafting, and caring for her cherished grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., in St. Joseph’s Church, 1200 Mendon Road, Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery, Farm Street, Blackstone. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.