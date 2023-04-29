Elaine C. (Zeppa) Steere, 85, passed away on April 26, 2023.
She was the daughter of the late Armando and Elvira (Caranci) Zeppa, and the beloved wife of the late C. Walter Steere for 48 years.
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: April 29, 2023 @ 6:59 pm
Elaine C. (Zeppa) Steere, 85, passed away on April 26, 2023.
She was the daughter of the late Armando and Elvira (Caranci) Zeppa, and the beloved wife of the late C. Walter Steere for 48 years.
Born in Providence and raised in Cranston and North Providence, Elaine graduated from North Providence High School in 1955, where she was a head cheerleader, queen of multiple proms, and voted “Miss Personality.”
In October of 1969, upon the passing of her first husband, William P. Doyle, Elaine married Walter Steere. Together they shared close to 50 wonderful, loving years in Greenville, living at (and running) Steere’s Marina on Waterman Lake where Elaine was a quiet force in the successful operation of their family business. She served as Treasurer/Secretary and ultimately president of Waterman Lake Enterprises after her husband passed in 2017.
Elaine was well-known and loved for being a fabulously hardworking and caring wife, mother, homemaker, gardener, artist, and cook-baker extraordinaire. She was loving and nurturing to not only her immediate family but also to her numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, friends, and loyal marina patrons. She provided her family with unbridled joy and energy every day. She was particularly fond of the holidays and birthdays, radiantly striving to make them special for all those around her.
Elaine is survived by her children William J. Doyle (Mittie), Linda D. Grinalds (Southy) and David W. Steere (Seema); stepchildren, Judith Bolles (Matt) and Linda Horlbeck (Rudy). She is also survived by six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her sister, Dolores (Zeppa) Connell, and brother, Joseph Zeppa.
Visitation will be held Thursday, May 4, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Home, 643 Putnam Ave., Route 44, Greenville. Her funeral and burial will be private.
For online condolences visit, www.TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.