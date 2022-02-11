Elaine F. (Parnell) Ward of Pawtucket, passed away at home Jan. 26 surrounded by her loving family.
She led a most extraordinary life from birth in a small Australian country town to growing up on a ranch, to service in wartime and then a new life half a world away. She was a beautiful, loving woman of grace, dignity and great faith, remembered by all who knew her as a lady in the truest sense of the word.
Born in Beechworth, Victoria, Australia, March 12, 1919, she was a daughter of the late Henry J. and Caroline (Nolan) Parnell of Cookardinia, NSW. She came to this country and married in 1947 after meeting her future husband, Joseph F. Ward, while serving with the Women’s Auxiliary Australian Air Force during World War II. He was with the U.S. Army Air Corps. They enjoyed 49 years together before his passing in 1996.
She was the loving mother of Lynne Chaput and her husband, Gary, of North Providence; retired Capt. Melva M. Ward, Pawtucket Police Department, and her late husband, John Orzechowski; a beloved grandmother and constant source of love and encouragement to Erik J. Chaput, his wife, Katie, and cherished great-grandsons Caleb, Liam and Gavin, all of Hudson, Ohio. Mrs. Ward also leaves her sister-in-law, Ruth Parnell, in Australia, and several nieces and nephews here and in Australia. She was the sister of the late Kathleen M. Lenehan, Melva M. Parnell, Helen D. Gibson and Clive J.S. Parnell.
Mrs. Ward was a long-time parishioner of St. Leo the Great Church, Pawtucket, and St. Teresa of the Child Jesus Church, Pawtucket. She was very proud of her pioneering Irish-Australian heritage and was a member of the Irish History and Genealogy Society and the Ireland “32” Society. She returned to Australia many times, often accompanied by her husband or children, and also enjoyed her visits to Ireland with her husband. She remained a proud Australian her entire life.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, Feb. 1, in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket. Burial followed in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence.
In lieu of flowers, donation to the Ward Family Scholarship Fund, C/o Salve Regina University, 100 Ochre Point Avenue, Newport, RI, 02840, in memory of Elaine, would be appreciated.
Arrangements by Costigan-O’Neill Funeral Home, Pawtucket; www.oneillfuneralhomes.com.
