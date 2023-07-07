Elaine K. (Kurtz) Grenon, 78, of Cumberland, went on to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in her devoted husband's arms.
She was the beloved wife of Paul H. Grenon. They had been married for 56 years.
Born in Methuen, Mass., she was a daughter of the late Woodrow L. and Alice Z. (Clifford) Kurtz. She was raised in Boston until the age of 12 then moved to Cumberland, where she lived the rest of her life.
Elaine lived her life as a loving wife, mother, social worker, and school teacher, but most of all a servant of her Lord Jesus Christ. Elaine graduated from Cumberland High school in 1962. She started a family and then returned to school later in life. While being a mother of four children she returned to school at the Community College of Rhode Island and ultimately earned a master's degree from Rhode Island College in 1994. Elaine worked as a case manager for Northern Rhode Island Community Mental Health Center (now Community Care Alliance) for many years and then went on to be a school teacher at Dayspring Christian Academy in North Attleboro, Mass., and then Grace Baptist Christian Academy in Attleboro, Mass. Elaine was actively teaching until 2020.
Elaine was an active member of Ocean State Baptist Church where, along with her husband, lead the 50 and Up Fellowship. Her involvement with church was not about church or religion but about helping others reach a personal relationship with Jesus. She and her husband hosted many fellowships, Bible studies and retreat groups. Each Wednesday she hosted a ladies Bible study in her home. This study was her most cherished Bible study. Her last years were no less active than her younger years serving wherever needed. She always encouraged others to have a personal relationship with Jesus and trust in Him. Isaiah 40:31 "But those that wait on the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles, They shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint."
She is survived by her husband, Paul; four loving children, Michael Landry and his wife, Pamela, of Uxbridge, Mass., Lori Cruz and her husband, Roger, of Bristol, Kathleen E. Mongeau and her husband, Todd, of Cumberland, and Paul S. Grenon and his wife, Susan, of Smithfield; six cherished grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and two caring sisters, Alice Maydoney of Boston, and Wendy Lavallee and her husband, Paul, of Cumberland.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Ocean State Baptist Church, 600 Douglas Pike, Smithfield. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the service hour. A reception will be held at the church following the service. Burial in Diamond Hill Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to Hume New England Christian Camps (formerly New England Keswick) (www.hume.org/give), Hume New England, 73 Chestnut Hill Road, Monterey, MA 01245. Elaine served at New England Keswick for many years. "The Ministry on the hill" continues as Hume New England reaching the unsaved and encouraging the saved to follow Jesus.
Arrangements entrusted to Bellows Funeral Chapel, Lincoln. For guestbook and directions, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.