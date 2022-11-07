Elaine R. (Champagne) Berthiaume, 77, of Lincoln, formerly of Woonsocket, died Nov. 1, 2022, in her home.
She was the wife of the late Lucien O. Berthiaume Jr., to whom she was married 49 years. Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Armand and Aurore (Thibeault) Champagne.
Elaine was a graduate of Notre Dame High School. She spent her career working in retail management and owned her own children's clothing boutique. Elaine was a compassionate, hardworking, witty woman who loved to socialize. She enjoyed sewing, shopping, family trips and connecting over a hot cup of tea. Elaine loved spending time with friends and family and always lovingly make space for extra kids who needed a place to rest their head. She especially loved spending time spoiling her grandchildren.
She leaves her children, Ronda Berthiaume, and her wife, Shannon, of Woonsocket, Lucien O. Berthiaume III, and his partner, Kyle Bolish, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Kendra Menoche, and her husband, John, of Lincoln; two sisters, Jeanne Bonetti of North Providence and Lorraine King, of Grants Pass, Ore.; and four grandchildren, Ella, Sophia, Eli, and Avery.
Her funeral will be held Friday, Nov. 11, beginning with visitation from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by a service at 6 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Health, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.