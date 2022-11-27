Eldo K. Kopplemann, 94, of Cumberland, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Hope Health in Providence.
He was the husband of Joann V. (Lippstock) Koppelmann and they had been married for the past 69 years.
Born in Union, Mo., he was the son of the late George H. and Wilhelmina (Idel) Koppelmann. He resided in Cumberland for the 63 years, previously residing in Union and Moberly, Mo.
Mr. Koppelmann was employed as a mechanical engineer for the former Madison-Sandvick Company until his retirement.
He was a member of the Jenks Lodge, No. 24 FAM, a member of the board of Trustees of the Holy Sepulchre Commandery, No 8, and the Grand Royal Arch Chapter - No. 4, and the Pawtucket Council - No.2 - Royal and Select Masters.
Eldo enjoyed gardening, fishing, woodworking, and had a gift to solve most any problem. Those who love him will remember him sharing his garden's bounty with the neighborhood.
In addition to his beloved wife, he leaves his children, Sheri Martelli of Cumberland, Drew Koppleman and his wife, Lori, of Coventry and Douglas Kopplemann and his wife, Laura, of South Carolina; his five grandchildren, Christopher McGowan, Sara Smith and Bryan Kopplemann, Kyle Kopplemann and Cassidy Travers. He was the father of the late Cynthia Travers.
