Eleanor C. (King) White, 89, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022. The White/King family lost their matriarch 11 days shy of her 90th birthday.
She was the wife of the late Charles W. White for 56 years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Christopher and Catherine (Sullivan) King.
Mrs. White was a cashier and customer service representative at the Big G grocery store until its closing. She worked at Woonsocket Savings and Trust/Eastland Banks as a teller and was once again promoted to customer service representative, staying in that position until her retirement in 1994. She was known for her chocolate chip cookies and other baked confections. “Ellie’s Edibles” were handmade chocolates that she made as a hobby. She was a sports fan for men and women’s teams, but was particularly devoted to her Boston Red Sox. Her family was her first priority and she had holiday, birthday and pool parties throughout the year and the grill was on every weekend all summer! She has been a member of the St. John Vianney parish since 1964.
She is survived by her daughters, Christine Mongeau and her husband, Lance, of Chepachet, Charlene White of Helena, Mont., and Carolyn Marcoux and her husband, Norman, of Greenville. She was the grandmother of Andrew Marcoux, Timothy Marcoux, Garrett Marcoux and Robert Mongeau. She is survived by her sister Catherine Boily, her brother, Paul King, and her brother-in-law Walter Becker. She was the sister of the late Pauline Smith and Joan Becker.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Eleanor’s Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Friday, May 20, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m., and continuing on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 9 a.m., from the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m., in the St. John Vianney Church, Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in the Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the R.I. Special Olympics, 370 George Washington Hwy., Smithfield, RI 02917.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
