Eleanor "Ellie" J. (Hourihan) Letourneau, 72, of Bellingham, Mass., passed away on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, surrounded by her family.
She is the beloved wife for 51 years of Daniel P. Letourneau, and the loving mother of Daniel P. Letourneau Jr., Laura M. Dube, and Mark D. Letourneau and his wife, Kelley. She is survived by her cherished grandchildren, Caitlyn D. Letourneau, Anthony J. Letourneau, Benjamin J. Dube, Hayden J.J. Dube and Reid D. Letourneau and joins her late granddaughter Emily T. Letourneau in heaven. Ellie is also survived by her brother, James Hourihan, and his wife, Melida Bliss; her nieces and nephews; her best friends Elizabeth and David Southwick, and joins the late Norma Lajoie in heaven. One of Ellie’s favorite quotes was “Ohana means family; family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten.” Ellie always made everyone feel like family, included, loved and important. Her family and friends will honor her memory today and every day, never forgetting her and those she loved.
Ellie was born in Boston, on July 10, 1950, the daughter of the late Joseph R. and Mary (O’Brien) Hourihan. She was a graduate of Ursaline Academy in Dedham, Mass., class of 1968.
Ellie was always busy, whether most recently when she was working as a teacher's aide at the North Smithfield Elementary School, when she worked at Jordan Furniture in Avon, Mass., or when she operated a home day care for many years.
Ellie was an active and engaged resident of Bellingham since 1975. Nothing brought Ellie more joy than fundraising events for the Boston Children’s Hospital in honor of her late granddaughter Emily Letourneau. She was dedicated to the church as a communicant at St. Blaise Church and the former Assumption Church, a member of the Ladies of St. Anne and a First Communion teacher for many years. Dan and Ellie conducted the Pre-Cana classes at Assumption Church, sharing their success in marriage to help others become ready for the lifelong commitment. A true New Englander, she was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 8 a.m., from Cartier’s Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Route 126, Bellingham, Mass., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. at St. Blaise Church, 1158 South Main St., Bellingham. Interment will follow at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham. Visiting hours are on Monday, Feb. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Emily Letourneau to the Boston Children’s Hospital, Attn: Tara Tonello, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115, would be appreciated.
