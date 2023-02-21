Eleanor "Ellie" J. (Hourihan) Letourneau, 72, of Bellingham, Mass., passed away on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, surrounded by her family.

She is the beloved wife for 51 years of Daniel P. Letourneau, and the loving mother of Daniel P. Letourneau Jr., Laura M. Dube, and Mark D. Letourneau and his wife, Kelley. She is survived by her cherished grandchildren, Caitlyn D. Letourneau, Anthony J. Letourneau, Benjamin J. Dube, Hayden J.J. Dube and Reid D. Letourneau and joins her late granddaughter Emily T. Letourneau in heaven. Ellie is also survived by her brother, James Hourihan, and his wife, Melida Bliss; her nieces and nephews; her best friends Elizabeth and David Southwick, and joins the late Norma Lajoie in heaven. One of Ellie’s favorite quotes was “Ohana means family; family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten.” Ellie always made everyone feel like family, included, loved and important. Her family and friends will honor her memory today and every day, never forgetting her and those she loved.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.