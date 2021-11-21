Eleanor M. Schofield, 90, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully, Monday, October 25, 2021.
She was the beloved wife of Earl Schofield. She was also the wife of the late Nathaniel Williams. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Evelyn (Martin) Entwistle.
Eleanor was the office manager for Schofield Printing of Pawtucket for many years before retiring.
Besides her husband of 41 years, she is survived by her children, Donna Fram and her husband, John, Karen Poulin and her husband, Paul, and her stepdaughter, Susan Boland. She also leaves her grandchildren, Eric Williams, Scott Williams, Brian Williams, Christopher Barber, Jonathan Barber, Ryan SanSouci, Joshua SanSouci, and Matthew Boland. She also leaves seven great-grandchildren.
She was the mother of the late Robert Williams and the sister of the late Herbert Entwistle, John Entwistle, and Alice Quinn.
The funeral and burial were private. Arrangements by O’Neill Funeral Home, www.oneillfuneralhomes.com .
