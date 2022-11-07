On Nov. 2, 2022, Elena Midolo, 89, passed away peacefully at her place of residence in Punta Gorda, Fla.

Elena was born on Oct. 21, 1933, to Costantino (Henry) and Mary Mazzarella in Cumberland, R.I. Elena grew up during the Great Depression and World War II on the Mazzarella family farm in Danielson, Conn. On the farm she was surrounded by loving family, and it is there that she developed her lifelong love of cows. She told many stories of her and her cousin Mary trying to ride the family cow, to the consternation of their grandmother!

