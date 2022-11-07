On Nov. 2, 2022, Elena Midolo, 89, passed away peacefully at her place of residence in Punta Gorda, Fla.
Elena was born on Oct. 21, 1933, to Costantino (Henry) and Mary Mazzarella in Cumberland, R.I. Elena grew up during the Great Depression and World War II on the Mazzarella family farm in Danielson, Conn. On the farm she was surrounded by loving family, and it is there that she developed her lifelong love of cows. She told many stories of her and her cousin Mary trying to ride the family cow, to the consternation of their grandmother!
She also told many tales of how wonderful her childhood was, how she learned from her parents to be loving, caring, and forgiving to others, and how much she cared for and loved her brother, Edward. One of her favorite stories of Ed was when she was about 12 and he was 16. She wanted a pair of ballerina slippers that were very popular for girls at that time. Her parents could not buy them for her, the money was needed elsewhere. But Ed spent his very first paycheck to buy her a pair of slippers. She reminisced how he made her the happiest girl on earth that day.
In 1951, Elena attended Willimantic State Teachers College, now called Eastern Connecticut State University, where she studied to be a teacher. While there, she met the love of her life, Lawrence Midolo, who was studying to be an engineer at the University of Connecticut. Elena married Lawrence in April 1955, just a few weeks ahead of their college graduations.
After graduation, Elena became a military wife, as Larry joined the United States Air Force. They lived in several places while in the Air Force, such as Texas, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Ohio. Eventually they settled down near Dayton, Ohio, with their three young children – Bruce, Brian, and Mary-Ellen. In Ohio, Elena became a teacher for Driscoll Elementary School in Centerville, where she enjoyed a long and meaningful career. As a teacher, she brought her loving, caring ways to countless children and made many positive impacts to students, parents, and school faculty alike.
Throughout her life, Elena loved and has been loved by many. She was an amazing wife, friend, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She lived her life as Jesus asked: Above all else, love one another.
Elena is survived by her husband, Lawrence Midolo, her children, Bruce (Beverly) Midolo, Brian (Debra) Midolo, and Mary-Ellen (Andrew) Fremuth; her 10 grandchildren, and her 11 great-grandchildren. Her family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
