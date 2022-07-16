Elizabeth A. Hummel, 78, of Cumberland, R.I., passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the Phillip Hulitar Center in Providence.
She was the former wife of the late John J. Hummel. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Gloria (Moreau) Paine.
Elizabeth, known to all as Betty, started off her career as a secretary and later a real estate agent in the Northern Rhode Island area. She was an avid sewer, knitter and enjoyed traveling. She held a special place in her heart for her beloved kitties that she had over the years.
She is survived by her children, Donna Graziosi and her husband, James, of Attleboro, Mass., and Heidi Hummel of Cumberland, R.I.; as well as her sister, Nancy Moura, and her husband, David, of North Dartmouth, Mass. She was also the proud grandmother to Ashley Broccoli (Rubino), Randy Wnuk, and Samantha Wnuk. She also leaves several nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.
Her family would also like to thank the staff at Chapel Hill in Cumberland, R.I., for the compassionate care she received over the last year.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Funeral Service on Tuesday, July 19, at 11 a.m., in the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Visiting hours are Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m., prior to the service in the O’Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty’s memory can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, (Alz.org) 245 Waterman St #306, Providence, RI 02906.
Arrangements by O’Neill Funeral Home, www.oneillfuneralhomes.com.
