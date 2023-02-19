Elizabeth A. Therien, age 70, passed peacefully on Feb. 10, 2023, with her loving family surrounding her at Landmark Medical Center in Hospice care.
Betty was the first born child to the late Elizabeth F. Costa (Manion) and late Robert H. Schora Sr. She was raised and educated in Cumberland, R.I.
Betty’s working career began at an early age in the restaurant industry at her parents popularly managed restaurant Brelsford’s (aka Jake’s). She was most notably remembered by her management position at D’Angelo’s in Bellingham, Mass.
Betty was a dedicated mother first and foremost and her life was a living example of “family first.” Her first matriarchal role was to her eternally grateful younger siblings. She held an immense love for her daughters, Michelle and Melissa, born to her former husband and forever friend, Norman P. Berthiaume, of Coventry, R.I. Betty had an undeniable bond with “her Girls” that many admired. She often said they shared the same heartbeat. Betty especially shined in her devoted role as Nana to her only grandson and center of her universe, Hunter, who describes her as beautiful and funny.
Betty had a vivacious personality that people were drawn to and easily made friends, who ultimately became family. She was a trusted confidant to many. She had a great appreciation for nature, the ocean and the mountains, fast cars and music, but most importantly for life.
Betty is predeceased by her first true love, Michelle L. Berthiaume (2018). She is the adored mother and grandmother of Melissa Glaude and her son, Hunter Glaude, of North Smithfield, R.I.; dear sister to Robert Schora Jr. of Pawtucket, R.I., Edna Collette and husband, Russell, of Cumberland, R.I., Jacqueline LaSalle and her husband, Robert, of Cumberland, R.I., Barbra Schora of California; soul sister to Kacey Richards of Blackstone, Mass.; cherished companion to Marc Allard of Woonsocket, R.I.; treasured aunt, great-aunt, cousin and many close friends, all of whom she loved and touched dearly.
Private services will be held. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895, is in charge of the arrangements. Visit www.sdipardomcfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.