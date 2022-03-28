Elizabeth (Betsy) Ryan, of Lincoln, R.I., passed away from injuries suffered in an automobile accident in Madison County, Tenn., on Wednesday, March 16.
In an awful twist of tragic irony, the accident occurred on State Route 138, known locally as” The Providence Road.”
Betsy was the daughter of Louise Ryan-Gibson of Lincoln and the late Richard Ryan. She is survived by her 14 siblings: Meg, Tim, Em, Ken, Paul, Andy, Maureen, Patty, Kit, Bob, John, Phil, Joe, and Dennis. She was predeceased by her eldest brother Chris.
She is also survived by many nephews and nieces, all of whom she loved tremendously and they all loved her right back.
Betsy attended Lincoln Public Schools, graduating from Lincoln High School in 1987. She was an outstanding athlete excelling in the game of softball and continuing to this day playing in many leagues. She was an avid sports fan, rooting for her beloved Boston Red Sox and The Green Bay Packers. She loved and excelled at the game of pool, regularly playing and winning tournaments.
Betsy was the facility manager at Flagship Trailways for many years until she took a chance and joined her Tennessee family, Kelly and Edwin Roman for a new chapter in life and moved to Paris, Tenn., for a position with The Home Depot in Jackson.
Most of all, Betsy was kind and a good friend to all. She was very proud of her Irish heritage and sharing a birthday with her Dad, “Big Dick,” along with the number 15 on her back forever designating her place in the Ryan clan.
Her favorite holiday of the year by far was “The High Holyday”of Saint Patrick.
May the road rise up to meet her! She will be missed by all and always remembered fondly.
A memorial service and celebration of Betsy’s life will be held on Thursday, March 31 at the LeFoyer Club, 151 Fountain St., Pawtucket, RI 02860 at 6 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.