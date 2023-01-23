Elizabeth "Bette" H. Cummings, 94, a resident of St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, with her brother by her side. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late William H. and Elizabeth C. (Hurley) Cummings.
Bette was a lifelong resident of Woonsocket. She was a graduate of St. Francis Xavier Academy, St. Louis University, New York University and earned her nursing certificate from Cambridge City Hospital for Nursing.
Bette was always giving of her time and talents to all. Her nursing career started in California, and her love of her family brought her back to Rhode Island. She enjoyed an extensive nursing career as a registered nurse for the VA Hospital in Providence that she took great pride in. Throughout her career, she assisted in the operating room and taught nursing classes to those entering the field. Bette was known for her sharp attention to detail and giving tender loving care. She was an active communicant and volunteer at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and later, All Saints Parish.
For over 40 years, she was a summer resident of Spring Lake in Burrillville, where she made very fond memories with cherished friends and family. The perfect day for Bette was sitting on the porch, surrounded by her friends and family. She was a voracious reader, talented cross stitcher, and knitter. You could always find Bette with a book by her side. She enjoyed traveling and one of her favorite vacation spots was Ogunquit, Maine. Most of all, she loved traveling to Arizona and North Carolina, where she visited her dear nieces and nephews. Bette was a caring and thoughtful sister, daughter, aunt, and friend. Her loving presence and thoughtfulness crossed all generations and will be deeply missed.
She leaves behind her beloved brother, John A. Cummings of North Smithfield; as well as several nieces and nephews, whom she treasured dearly. She was predeceased by her brothers, Edward R. Cummings and William J. Cummings, and her sister, Mary A. Cummings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Jan. 28 at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel at St. Antoine Residence, 10 Rhodes Ave., North Smithfield, RI 02896, and can be viewed live online at https://tinyurl.com/2w4dnptn. Burial will be private at St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
The family is most grateful for the devoted care that she received from the entire St. Antoine community. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Antoine Residence.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.