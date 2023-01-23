Elizabeth "Bette" H. Cummings, 94, a resident of St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, with her brother by her side. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late William H. and Elizabeth C. (Hurley) Cummings.

Bette was a lifelong resident of Woonsocket. She was a graduate of St. Francis Xavier Academy, St. Louis University, New York University and earned her nursing certificate from Cambridge City Hospital for Nursing.

