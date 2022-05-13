Elizabeth (Betty) Scotland, age 95, born in Dundee Scotland, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Willow Crossing Assisted living, Mansfield Mass.
She was a loving mother and grandmother, who loved to laugh and smile. She touched everyone she met with her soft caring heart, always ready to have a wee chat.
She was the wife of departed Frank Scotland who held her hand from 1947 to 2009 when he was called away. They shared a deep love for each other and their family, we can be comforted that they are holding hands again looking down with love upon us.
She will be deeply missed by her daughters Linda Scotland and Jennifer Scotland, grandchildren: Jennifer (Wee Jenni) and her husband, Glenn Lithgow, and Richard (Ricky) Child Jr.
We would like to thank all of those who cared for her and supported us during her last days. There will be a prayer service at Roberts and Son Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxborough, Mass., at 2 p.m., Monday, May 23, 2022, followed by a graveside service to be held at Rockhill Cemetery, Foxborough, Mass. To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Old Colony Hospice and Palliative Care, 321 Mandy St., West Bridgewater MA 02379.
