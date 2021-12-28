Elizabeth “Betty” T. (Quezumbra) Laliberte, 82, of North Smithfield, died Dec. 23, 2021, in Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket.
She was the wife of Leon "Lee" Laliberte whom she married June 28, 1958. Born in Slatersville, she was the daughter of the late Amos and Mabel (Geer) Quezumbra.
A lifetime North Smithfield resident, Mrs. Laliberte was a devoted wife and mother who enjoyed cooking, traveling, photography, and spending time with her family.
Along with her husband, Lee, she is survived by her son, David Laliberte, and his wife, Diane, of Woonsocket; four daughters, Judith Goodier and her husband, Matthew, of Delta, Colo., Lisa Laliberte and her husband, Jeffrey Parker, of North Smithfield, Diane Laliberte of North Smithfield, and Cathy Laliberte and her partner, Rick Cambray, of Johnston; four grandchildren, Khaelan Tucker, Courtney Sousa, Ashley Mulcahey, and Ryan Laliberte; and nine great-grandchildren, Destiny, Zachary, Mia, Colton, Abigail, Logan, Jonathan, Brody, and Ryder. She was the sister of the late Eileen Houle. She was predeceased by her great-granddaughter, Isabella Laliberte.
Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Down Syndrome Society of RI, 100 Washington St. Unit 325, West Warwick, RI 02893.
