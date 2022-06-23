Elizabeth (McLaughlin) Dexter, 76, of North Smithfield, died June 19, 2022, in her home.
She was the wife of Arthur “Pete” Dexter, Jr., whom she married Nov. 29, 1969. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of Edward and Angela (Gearin) McLaughlin.
Elizabeth was a telephone operator for the former New England Telephone, until her retirement in 1999. She was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church, and a member of the telephone pioneers. Mrs. Dexter enjoyed summers at Wallum Lake. Her family meant the world to her, and being with them was when she was happiest.
Besides her husband, Pete, she leaves their daughters, Amy Hurteau and her husband, Todd, of North Smithfield, Sarah Bennett and her husband, Neil, of Cranston, and Rebecca Grintchenko and her husband, William, of North Attleboro, Mass.; her brother, senior priest retired, Fr. Farrell McLaughlin of Cranston; and five grandchildren, Hailey and Thomas Hurteau, Megan and Molly Grintchenko, and Angela Bennett.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, June 28, 2022, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville. Burial is private. Calling hours are Monday, June 27, from 4 to 6 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, RI 02895.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation Donor Services, 200 SE 1st St #800, Miami, FL 33131.
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.