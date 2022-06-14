Elizabeth E. Messere, 89, of North Smithfield, passed on June 13, 2022, in St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield.
She was the wife of the late William Messere. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Nelson and Eleanor (Eddy) Wright.
Elizabeth was an accomplished classical pianist. She received her bachelors degree in Latin studies at Mount St. Vincent in New York City and her master's degree in family therapy from Marquette University in Wisconsin. She married William Messere on June 23, 1958, and they raised seven children together in a home that her husband designed and built. That home was always open to the neighborhood children and to her children’s friends, all of whom she embraced with accepting arms. She fed and comforted many children over the years. She was referred to by many as “St Elizabeth” because of her ability to deal calmly with her children’s often outrageous shenanigans.
Elizabeth was a singer with the Veritones and an award-winning artisan who worked with textiles. She pursued the time-honored craft of rug braiding and produced many beautiful pieces. She also re-purposed sweaters into gorgeous quilts. She loved nature and animals and the family’s four dogs: Taffy, Tina, Tarkus and Toby, and she passed that love and appreciation onto all her children. She had a wonderful wit and sense of humor. She was very loved by many that took care of her at St. Antoine’s over the years
She is survived by three sons, John Messere of Harrisville, Michael Messere of North Smithfield, and Jeffrey Messere, and his wife, Mira, of Burrillville; two daughters, Jane Messere of Lincoln, and Christine Benun of Lincoln; a brother, Warren Wright, of Narragansett; and two granddaughters, Jessica and Emma Benun. She was the mother of the late James and Matthew Messere, and the sister of the late Janice Fontaine.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, beginning with visitation at 8:30 a.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in St. Anthony's Church, 128 Greene St., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, 63 Church St., Slatersville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, P.O. Box 22324, New York, NY 10087, or online at www.lls.org.
