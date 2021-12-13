Elizabeth Hand, 34, passed away on Dec. 9, 2021, in Glendive, Mont., from an accidental overdose.
Originally from Pascoag, R.I., Liz made the brave choice of leaving her life in New York to travel 2000 miles away to be with her family in an effort to fight her addictions. Liz was a warrior against the most formidable of opponents. Unfortunately, addiction won the war. Drugs told her they would take her sorrows away but they didn't tell her they would tear her life apart, take away her sparkle and continue to devastate until they finally take her life. She did not want to leave this world but rather longed for a life without pain.
Liz used the strength she had left to make the lives of those around her entertaining. Her constant use of humor and compassion always shined through. She could often be found at Wallum Lake which she described as the one place where she felt true inner peace.
Liz is survived by her children, James Lubas, and Jason Balalaos; her siblings, Jonathan Hand, wife, Sabrina, and nephew, Dolan, of Johnston, R.I., Rebecca Hand, fiancee, Calvin, and the puppies, of Glendive, Mont.; Marie (Trudo) Hand and niece, Grace Hand, of Cary, N.C.; her parents, Joyce (Lemay) and Timothy Hand, of Glendive, Mont., and her partner, Bernard Killingbeck, of New York. She is also survived by countless other supportive family members and friends.
Services are postponed at this time and the family requests others take time to celebrate her life in their own special way. Liz wished to spend eternity at the lake of her youth. Her ashes will be spread at Wallum Lake on a later date.
Thank you to all those who have provided her unconditional support over the years. Special thanks to Tracey and the team/residents of Prairie Hills.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Gate Prairie Development Center, 313 West Valentine St., Glendive, MT 59330, 406-377-2072.
Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements. Remembrances and condolences can be shared with the family at: www.silhafuneralhomes.com .
Liz does not want us to cry for her, but rather fight for her and others like her who have been captivated by this siren song.
