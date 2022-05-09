Elizabeth L. Ray, 94, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at home in Houston, Texas.
She had lived most of her life in North Smithfield, R.I., and was the widow of Paul L. Ray.
She was a kind and generous soul known as Ma and Grandma to many of the neighborhood children as well as to friends of her children and grandchildren. A graduate of Woonsocket High School, she was an usherette at a downtown Woonsocket movie theater, had been a hairdresser, and worked as a supervisor at the U.S. Rubber Company at the Alice Mill before starting her family.
Betty loved spending time in her yard. She certainly had a green thumb, with over 100 different varieties of Hostas. She loved animals of all kinds and adored her cats, especially Him, who still resides in town.
Elizabeth lived for her family and is survived by her daughters, Cyndi and her husband, CJ Johnson, and Carol Nasuti; her grandchildren, Heather Ingram, her namesake Elizabeth (Ray) Albano and her husband, Joseph, Jordan Losardo, Genesis Johnson, Christopher Nasuti and his wife, Jennifer, and Sean Nasuti; and her most recent love, great-grandson, Joseph Albano. She is also survived by her siblings, Beverly Hanscom, Charles Denler and Catherine East and her many wonderful nieces and nephews.
She was the daughter of the late George and Marie Denler. She is pre-deceased by her son-in-law, George Nasuti, and her siblings Barbara and George Denler and Tressa Schumacher.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 11 a.m., at St. Theresa’s Church, 35 Dion Drive, Burrillville, R.I. It will be held outside, weather permitting. Her burial will follow at Saint John’s Cemetery, 63 Church St., North Smithfield, R.I. Relatives and friends are invited.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to The Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary, 266 Mendon Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895, would be greatly appreciated. Visit www.sdipardomcfh.com.
