Elizabeth "Liz" Allen, 86, formerly of Smithfield, R.I., passed away on March 29, 2023.
She was the loving wife of her late husband, Robert "Bob" L. Allen, and mother of her son, Robert "Rob" W. Allen, his wife, Ines Allen, daughter, Susan Ellingwood, her husband, Mark Ellingwood, and her treasured grandson, Noah Ellingwood. She is predeceased by her brother, James Frost, and his wife, Nancy Frost, and aunt to their children David, Mike, Julia, Amy and Andrew Frost; sister-in-law to Meredith A. Hammerlind and her husband, Kent Hammerlind, and aunt to their children Stacey and Paula.
Liz was the loved and dearest friend of Karen Lynn Siperstein as well as special friends she referred to as “my people” including Cindy Manchester, Lilah Engman, Robert "Bob" and Marian LeComte. My people translated to “my beloved people.”
Liz was born on April 5, 1936, to parents Chester B. Frost and Emma Q. Frost of Rumford, R.I. She graduated from East Providence High School and later received her bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Rhode Island, followed by her master’s degree in education from Rhode Island College. She taught for many years in Cranston East High School and later began working in Providence private schools including Wheeler and St. Dunstan’s as both an educator and fundraiser. In her later years, she worked in the field of adult education as Educational Coordinator at The Learning Connection in Providence. Liz reached out to many adults who had never considered teaching and carried the message that anyone can teach and anyone can learn. She connected teachers to students in a diverse range of subjects including yoga, painting, wreath making, ceramics, cooking, meditation and more.
After her retirement, she served as a volunteer for the Providence Preservation Society, offering walking tours of the city which included sharing the history of it’s founding as well as visiting varied historical sites and homes. Through her years as an educator, she instilled in her children the love of lifelong learning and the importance of community.
Every summer, Liz and her husband, Bob, brought their children to stay on Lake Rescue in Ludlow, Vt., to carry on her family’s long tradition. She enjoyed spending time with loved ones there and enjoyed the mountains and walking nature trails. She found peace in journaling and meditation every morning. In Liz’s mind, the cure for all things had to include breathing and meditation. Additionally, Liz was a talented artist and enjoyed oil painting and pastels of both landscape and abstract. Later, she expanded her art to include colorful floral wreaths and bouquets.
Liz was a member of the Unitarian Church of Providence and enjoyed the diversity of faiths and the intentional sense of belonging there. She was Christian in her own unique beliefs but preferred to travel in the company of others who thought and felt differently than her. Conversations with her were always thoughtful and interesting with regard to spirituality.
One of her greatest joys was being a “Gramma” to her only grandchild, Noah Ellingwood. Their infinite hours of play will be a large part of the families most treasured memories of her. Liz will be forever missed by her loved ones, as will her outstanding cooking.
The funeral services are private as per her wishes. In lieu of cards or flowers, donations to the Audubon Society of Rhode Island are welcome.
