Elizabeth “Liz” M. (Hartley) DeSalvo, 50, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully on Aug. 1, 2023, at Hope Health Hospice Center in Providence, surrounded by loved ones.
She was the cherished wife of Scott B. DeSalvo.
Born and raised in Providence, Elizabeth was the beloved daughter of the late John and Linda (Wilber) Hartley. She had been a resident of Cumberland for the past 16 years after previously living in Johnston.
For the last 18 years, Mrs. DeSalvo dedicated her professional life to MetLife in Warwick.
Beyond her work, Liz found joy in gardening, sewing, and hosting Wednesday night family dinners where she would spoil her nephew, Joseph, with treats, games, play, and endless love. Nothing made Auntie Liz smile or laugh more than Joseph and his antics and laughter, which would always turn a long and difficult workday into the best day ever. She will be forever remembered for her radiant smile, infectious laughter, and her kind and empathetic nature, which touched the hearts of all who knew her.
Left to cherish her memory are her adoring husband and two daughters, Alyssa L. DeSalvo and Ella E. DeSalvo, all of Cumberland. She is also survived by her three sisters, Katie Hartley of Yarmouth, Mass., Christina Pratt of Burrillville, and Julianne Hartley-Panza of North Kingstown, along with three nephews, Thomas DeSalvo, Sammie DeSalvo, and Joseph Panza; one niece, Sara, and great-nephew, Sara’s son, Kyle Jr., as well as many other extended family members and close friends.
Friends and relatives are warmly invited to join in Elizabeth's Life Celebration, with visiting hours on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m., and continuing on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at 10 a.m., held at the J.J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A prayer service will be held at 11 a.m., followed by burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Rhode Island Zoological Society / Roger Williams Park Zoo, where her many visits with Alyssa, Ella, and Joseph brought her countless cherished memories.
To share memories and pay tribute to Elizabeth, an online memorial is available at www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
