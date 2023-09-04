Elizabeth M. Vose – Woonsocket Sep 4, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Vose Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Elizabeth M. Vose, 71, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in the Friendly Home.She was the companion of the late Ron Poirier for 30 years.Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Marie (Jalbert) Vose.Elizabeth worked as a registered nurse at the former Woonsocket Hospital now Landmark Medical Center for 30 years.Elizabeth was a lover of animals, especially cats and horses, she loved to spend time with friends, she was an avid reader, and loved to garden.She is survived by her nephew, James Castaldi, of California.She was the sister of the late Peter and Judith Vose, and aunt to the late Joseph Castaldi.Her funeral services are private. The S. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895, is in charge of the arrangements.In lieu of flowers, donations to your local ASPCA or the Humane Society would be appreciated.Visit www.sdipardomcfh.com. 