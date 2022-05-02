Elizabeth Ruth Harrison, 97, of Lincoln, died in her sleep at home April 22.
She was the wife of the late Charles C. Harrison and the sister of the late Robert Beaven.
Ruth was an elementary school teacher, working in the public school systems of Attleboro and Seekonk, Mass., as well as Newport News, Va., over a span of six decades. After her retirement, she continued to do substitute teaching in Central Falls until the age of 90.
She is survived by her son, Bryan E. Harrison, and his wife, Gail, of North Providence, R.I., and daughter, Karol B. Moreau, and her husband, Raymond, of Harrisville, R.I. She was the mother of the late Dale L. Pinocci. Ruth also leaves three grandchildren, Jennifer Leno, Mark Harrison and Eric Harrison and four great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Emily, Benjamin, and James; five nephews and a niece.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt, Ruth leaves a legacy of kindness and support, not only to her family but to many friends along with hundreds of young students who passed through her classrooms over the years.
Cremation internment at Swan Point Cemetery will be private.
