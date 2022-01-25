Ella A. Dubois passed away peacefully on Jan. 22, 2022.
Born in Providence in 1925, she was the devoted wife of the late Normand A. Dubois for 49 years. Daughter of the late Alvin A. and Nora B. (Dufresne) Gendreau, she was preceded in death by her siblings Alvin G. Gendreau MD, Muriel F. Dubois, and Normand A. Gendreau. Ella is survived by her children, Normand G. Dubois and wife, Barbara A., Suzanne M. Dandeneau and husband, Denis E., Dennis R. Dubois and wife, Linda M., (with whom Ella made her home), Paulette M. Ferland and husband, Paul A., Charles A. Dubois and wife, Linda K. She was predeceased by her son Joseph A. Dubois.
Mémère was her proudest title; she leaves behind a rich family legacy that includes 15 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, as well as a large family of cousins, and many nieces and nephews.
During their marriage, Ella and Normand lived in Providence and in their later years spent the summer months in Narragansett and as snowbirds, enjoyed their lovely home in Inverness, Fla.
Ella applied her facility with numbers as a bookkeeper for several firms. She retired from her position as auditor at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Providence, and after her retirement, had an active life that included painting scenes of her beloved Narragansett and Florida. She was baptized at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Providence and led a blessed sacramental life. In 2014, she was professed to the Secular Franciscan Order in Ocala, Fla.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Friday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m., in Saint Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland. The family will arrive at the church by 9:30 a.m., prior to the Mass to receive guests. The burial will be private.
Arrangements are by O’Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland, www.oneillfuneralhomes.com .
