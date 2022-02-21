Ellen A. (Gross) Bergeron, 85 passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Landmark Medical Center with her family by her side.
Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Vernon Gross Sr. and Aurora (Benoit) Menard.
Ellen was a homemaker. She enjoyed crocheting, playing Pitch, bingo, and spending time with family and friends. She was also an avid New England Patriots fan.
She is survived by her five sons, Edward Bergeron and his wife, Linda, of Woonsocket, Henry Bergeron and his wife, Kelly, of California, Michael Bergeron and his wife, Joyce, of Woonsocket, Kenneth Bergeron and his wife, Stacey, of North Smithfield, and Brian Bergeron and his wife, Heather, of North Smithfield; nine siblings; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was also the sister of two late siblings and grandmother to her late grandson.
Her funeral and burial are private. S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, is in charge of the arrangements. Visit www.sdipardomcfh.com .
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.