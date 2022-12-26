Ellen Marie ( Munley) Long passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Dec. 24, 2022, at Cherry Hill Nursing and Rehab center at the age of 88.

She was born to the late Agnes and Peter T Munley on Sept. 30, 1934 in Dixon City, Pa. She graduated from Cumberland High School. She was the former wife of the late Wayne Long. She dedicated her life to her nursing career and was educated at Mass General School of Nursing. She was a nurse for over 35 years working at Notre Dame Hospital, Miriam Hospital and spent the majority of her career as an occupational health nurse at Corning Glass Works. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She was the sister of Elizabeth Fayan and Peter Munley and the late Joseph Munley and Mary Lamontagne.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.