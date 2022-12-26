Ellen Marie ( Munley) Long passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Dec. 24, 2022, at Cherry Hill Nursing and Rehab center at the age of 88.
She was born to the late Agnes and Peter T Munley on Sept. 30, 1934 in Dixon City, Pa. She graduated from Cumberland High School. She was the former wife of the late Wayne Long. She dedicated her life to her nursing career and was educated at Mass General School of Nursing. She was a nurse for over 35 years working at Notre Dame Hospital, Miriam Hospital and spent the majority of her career as an occupational health nurse at Corning Glass Works. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She was the sister of Elizabeth Fayan and Peter Munley and the late Joseph Munley and Mary Lamontagne.
She leaves behind her five children Michael Long ( Donna) of South Attleboro, Mass.; Stephen Long ( Kerry) of Lincoln, R.I.; Mark Long ( Suzanne) of Lincoln , R.I.; Susan Long Therien ( the late Ernest) of Cumberland, R.I. and David Long ( and his partner Andrea) of Grass Valley, Calif. She leaves her grandchildren Alyssa, Meghan, Jessica, Michael, Michaela, Corinne and Brandon and six great-grandchildren. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to especially thank the staff at Cherry Hill Manor in Johnston and the Hope Health hospice team for the exceptional care they provided to our mom.
Friends and family are cordially invited to attend a funeral service on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m., in the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Hope Health Palliative Care and Hospice.
