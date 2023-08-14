Emerson L. Johnston, 86, formerly of Lincoln, passed away July 27 at the Stillwater Assisted Living and Skilled Nursing Community in Smithfield. He was the husband of the late Patricia B. (Yanski) Johnston, for 45 years.
Born in Pawtucket, he was a son of the late John G. and Dorothea L. (Campbell) Johnston. He had lived in Pawtucket prior to moving to Lincoln.
Emerson graduated from Tolman High School in Pawtucket and started working at Industrial National Bank as a teller. He continued in the banking industry as branch manager, mortgage officer and vice president at other banks in the area. He later became a certified real estate appraiser, retiring at age 80.
Throughout his life, Emerson had a deep love for animals. He and his wife Patricia owned several dogs and cats and were passionate advocates for animal rights. They generously donated to many animal shelters, knowing the importance of providing care and support to our furry friends.
Emerson also had a fondness for collecting teddy bears and model cars. He found joy in searching for unique pieces and cherished the memories associated with each item in his collections.
Emerson was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Lincoln. He found solace in his faith, and his church played an important role in his life.
He is survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Emerson was predeceased by his brothers, Earl W. Johnston and John G. Johnston Jr., and his sister, Dorothea Hall.
A memorial service to celebrate Emerson's life will be held at the Redwood Chapel at Swan Point Cemetery, Blackstone Boulevard, Providence, RI, on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Emerson's memory to Friends of the Scituate Animal Shelter, PO Box 14, Clayville, RI 02815 would be appreciated.
