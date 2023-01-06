Emile J. "Joe" Dube, 87, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Jan. 5, 2023.
He was the husband of B. Yvonne (Bousquet) Dube. They have been married for 66 years.
Born in Fall River, Mass., he was a son of the late Arthur and Mary L. (Jalbert) Dube.
He had been employed by the former Owens Corning Fiberglass for 13 years, he then worked 12 years at Jannelle Truck Body and then retired from Masters of Design after 24 years. He had been a Boy Scout Leader for Troup 2 Central Falls and an active volunteer at Camp Ker-Anna. Joe was an active member and usher for over 30 years at New Hope Christian Church, Swansea, Mass. He enjoyed spending time with family, camping, and was a dedicated Grandpa/Poppy.
Besides his wife, he is survived by Marianne Pepin and her husband, Kenneth, Emil Dube and his wife, Donna, Louise Dube and her wife, Deb, Joseph Dube and his wife, Nelia, Annette Leno and her husband, Scott, and Jeannine Robinson; 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He was the grandfather of the late Crystal Barney Downes and Kristopher Dube.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m., with a service at 6 p.m., in the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln. Live stream of this service will be available at 6 p.m. and may be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/2xvbexjf. Burial will be private in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to New Hope Christian Church Missions, 1435 Grand Army of the Republic Highway, Swansea MA 02777.
