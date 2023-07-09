Emilien Pitre, 92, of Woonsocket, died Friday, July 7, at home surrounded by the love of his family. He was the loving husband of Ida D. (Bilodeau) Pitre. They were married on Aug. 18, 1956, and shared nearly 67 years together.
Born in Alexis de Matapedia P.Q. Canada he was the son of the late Jacques and Marie (Diotte) Pitre. He was raised in a rural area of Quebec and that upbringing instilled in him a lifelong love of the outdoors.
He lived in Berlin, N.H., from 1953 to 1963. Emilien and Ida moved to Woonsocket in 1963 and have resided here for the past 60 years.
Affectionately known as “Pete” he was employed at General Motors in Framingham, Mass., for over 28 years before retiring. In his younger years he was a lumberjack in his native Quebec and New Hampshire.
Pete’s happy place was his little cabin in Clarksville, N.H. It was there he would spend as much time as possible. The woods of New Hampshire afforded him the opportunity to engage in his passions of hunting and fishing. Pete found both relaxation and solace in Clarksville and it truly was his own little “Slice of Heaven.”
Pete was mechanically talented and using those skills he could fix small engines and chainsaws. He was musically talented and loved playing the accordion and harmonica with his friends.
Pete will be remembered as a devoted husband and father and cherished his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Pete had a laid back outlook on life. He knew how to enjoy and make the most of each day.
In addition to his wife Ida, Pete is survived by two sons, Roger Pitre and his wife Michelle, of Woonsocket, and Dennis Pitre, of Berlin, N.H., and a daughter, Susan Cartier, of Woonsocket. He was the father of the late Richard Pitre who passed away in 1995. He is survived by five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews and their families. He was the brother of Camille Pitre, Elzear Pitre, Roland Pitre, Gerard Pitre, Rejean Pitre, Rachelle Pitre, Rachelle Jean, Bernadette Gallant, Augustine St. Laurent, Florence Cyr, Marie-Paul Pitre, Jacqueline Sirois, all of his sibling who lived in Quebec.
In accordance with Pete’s wishes all services are private.
In memory of Pete and in honor of his brave struggle in the face of Parkinson’s Disease, donations may be made to the Parkinson Foundation, www.parkinson.org, or the American Parkinson Disease Foundation Rhode Island Chapter, www.apda.org.
Arrangements are in care of the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.