Eric J. Huard, 51, of Cumberland, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. He was the husband of Courtney (Carpenter) Huard.
Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of Denise (Sylvester) Huard of Lincoln and the late Arthur E. Huard.
Mr. Huard was employed as lineman for National Grid for the past five years. He was previously employed as the Aquatic Athletics Director at the MacColl YMCA facility for 19 years in Lincoln. He also worked at the Pawtucket Times as a photographer.
Eric will be remembered as a loving and devoted dad, husband, son and friend. Always there for his children and wife, whether coaching their games or baking with Sydney; he loved it all and enjoyed seeing his children smile. He enjoyed time spent making weekday supper and weekend breakfasts, making an old house into their beautiful home, vacations with the children, the father-daughter dance, lacrosse, swimming and flag football games, as well as American Girl Tea/Dance recitals. In his younger days he enjoyed fishing, Boys Scouts, and sports in general. He was a passionate New England Patriots fan.
In addition to his mother he leaves his three children, Grant, Blake and Sydney Huard of Cumberland; his brother, Craig M. Huard, of Lincoln; his maternal grandmother, Joan E. Sylvester, of Central Falls; as well as many aunt, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends. He also leaves his beloved dogs, Luna and Pearl. He was the grandson of the late Arthur J. Sylvester, Pauline R. Huard and Arthur LaPlume.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to visiting hours on Thursday, June 30, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland.
His funeral will be held Friday, July 1, 2022, at 10 a.m., in the St. John Vianney Church, 3587 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland, R.I. Burial will follow in the Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to NAMI of Rhode Island or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
