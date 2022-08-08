Eric S. Davy, 62, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in the Philip Hulitar, Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Center, Providence.
He was the beloved husband of Paula M. (Pride) Davy. They have been married for the past 20 years.
Updated: August 9, 2022 @ 3:20 am
Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of Maurice and Augusta (Siegert) Davy. Rick resided in Cumberland for the past 30 years, previously residing in Pawtucket.
Rick was an avid baseball card collector, fisherman, New England sports enthusiast, musician, song writer and guitar player. He was a member of several bands, including the "Shivers," playing in various Providence, Boston, and New York venues. Rick was a competitive tennis player and member of Forecourt and Abbott Run Valley Clubs. He enjoyed traveling, often taking his nieces and nephews to visit other family members and friends throughout the United States. His most enjoyable times were spending his time with his children Patrick and Mai, taking trips to the beach, New Hampshire, and Cape Cod.
He was a supporter of Adoption RI, while being a foster parent. He was the owner of Crystal Painting of Cumberland for the past 30 years.
Rick will be remembered for his kindness and compassion to all that knew him. He was truly a kind, gentle soul.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his two children, Patrick Davy and Mai Davy, both of Cumberland; his two sisters Carol Benjamin and her husband, Gerard, of Florida; Jeanne Cournoyer and her husband, Melvin, of Pawtucket, along with his beloved nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Eric's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a prayer service at 11 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Patrick's and Mai's college funds would be greatly appreciated.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
