Erik G. Rivera, 55, of Woonsocket died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of Guadalupe (Santana) Rivera of Yonkers, N.Y., and the late Gilfredo “Tiger” Rivera. Erik was a lifelong resident of Woonsocket and a graduate of Woonsocket High School Class of 1985.
Erik worked as an auto mechanic for many years.
Erik was a car guy through and through. He had an encyclopedic knowledge of all things automotive and was an avid car enthusiast.
Right up there with cars, Erik was a motorcycle enthusiast. Riding on his motorcycle was pure joy and exhilaration for Erik.
Erik will be remembered as a friendly and outgoing person. He had a large circle of friends. He lived each and every day to the fullest. Even in the face of his health struggles over many years, Erik always managed to keep a cheerful and positive outlook on life.
In addition to his mother, Erik is survived by three sisters Irene Beech and her husband, Brian, of Woonsocket, Brenda Cassarino and her husband, Rocco, of Manahawkin, N.J., and Valerie Rivera of Yonkers, N.Y. Erik was the beloved uncle of Julia Beech and Rocco and Luca Casssarino. He is also survived by his extended family of aunts and uncles and cousins in both the Rhode Island and New York area.
Services for Erik will be on Saturday, June 25, 2022, with visiting hours from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., at Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., in Holy Trinity Parish (OLQM Church), 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Arrangements are in care of the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket.
Visit www.menardfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.