Erin Beth (Lizotte) Luther, 45, of Pascoag, R.I., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, surrounded by family and friends.
Erin was employed by Starburst Printing and Graphics for 27 years.
Erin enjoyed throwing parties especially her annual Halloween and St Patrick’s Day parties, she also enjoyed crafting and going to fairs and bazaars. She loved being around family and friends.
Erin is survived by her husband Donald Luther Jr.; her daughter, Morgan, and stepchildren Cameron and Halle; her parents, Kevin and Diane (Sweck) Lizotte; her sister Kristen and her daughter, Kiarra; her brother, Jamie, his wife, Becky, and son, Cody; her paternal grandfather, Donald “Pops” Lizotte; her aunt, Karen, and her husband, Al Smith, their daughters Casey and her husband, Nick, and Taylor and her husband, Brian; her uncle, Robert Sweck, and his fiancé, Karen LaRose; her mother and father-in-Law, Ann (Souza) and Donald Sr.; her cousins Jimmy and Venus Belisle, Michael and Nicole Belisle, Daniel and Sara Belisle, and Greg Paris.
She is also survived by her close friends that she considered family, Bethany Charpentier, Erika Sinesi, Jennifer Dodge, Evan Paquin and Steve White.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Eugene “Sonny” and Janet (Langelier) Sweck; her aunts Linda (Sweck) Belisle and Carol Sweck; her paternal grandmother, Margaret “Peggy” (McCabe) Lizotte, and her uncle Jeffery Lizotte.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Road, North Smithfield.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Divine Mercy Parish, 48 St. Paul St., Blackstone, on Aug. 10, 2023, at 11 a.m. Family will receive guests from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., at the church prior to the start of mass. Burial will follow in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Gaskill Street, Blackstone, Mass.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.