Erna K. (Schwenk) Belleville, 84, of Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, passed away, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at home with her loving family by her side.
She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph N. Belleville. Born in Undenheim, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Jakob and Luise (Meffert) Schwenk.
Erna was a member of the Blackstone Valley Baptist Church and Choir. She was a homemaker and she lived for her family. Her family always came first. She enjoyed doing crafts, painting, knitting, and having tea parties with her granddaughters.
She is survived by her eight children, Bernd Schwenk and his wife, Monika, of Oppenheim, Germany, Thomas H. Belleville and his wife, Helen, of Coventry, Stephen C. Belleville of North Providence, Michael R. Belleville and his wife, Cheryl, of Cumberland, Marie L. Giard of Fall River, Mass., Gloria E. St. Onge and her husband, Camille, of Woonsocket, John P. Belleville and his wife, Eileen, of North Providence, and Josef J. Belleville and his wife, Kathleen, of Woonsocket; four sisters, Rosel, Elfride, Helga of Germany, and Sonja of Alabama. She has 19 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandson.
She was also the sister to five deceased brothers and seven deceased sisters.
Her funeral was held on Oct. 28, 2021, in the Blackstone Valley Baptist Church, 40 Pine Swamp Road, Cumberland. Burial was held in the R.I. Veterans Cemetery, Exeter.
The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, R.I. is in charge of the arrangements. Visit www.sdipardomcfh.com .
