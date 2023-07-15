Ernest "Ernie" R. Verhoest, 91, of Woonsocket, passed away July 11, in Manville. He was the husband of Isabelle (Lessard) Verhoest whom he married Feb. 24, 1991. Born in Grand Blanc, Mich., he was the son of the late Julien and Violet (Noel) Verhoest.
Mr. Verhoest worked as a machinist for the former Taft-Pierce for 33 years, and also worked as a bartender for the former Embassy Club for over 10 years. Ernie served as the Machinist's Union President for 18 years, and was an organizer and volunteer for the United Way. He was an avid golfer and reader.
Along with his wife, Isabelle, he is survived by his four children Diane Verhoest and her spouse, Judy Johnson, of San Antonio, Fla., Gail Karakeian of North Port, Fla., Kathleen Sousa and her spouse, Alan, of Foster, and Michael Verhoest of North Port, Fla.; two stepsons, Dennis Fournier and his spouse, Diane, of Blackstone, Mass., and Kenneth Fournier of Newport; six grandchildren, Tracey, Bryan, Alan, Nicholas, Matthew, and Cierra; two step-grandchildren, Dylan and Darcy; and three great grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Julien and Camille Verhoest.
His funeral will be held Wednesday, July 19, beginning at 9 a.m., from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, 1200 Mendon Road, Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, 310 Wrentham Road, Bellingham, Mass. Calling hours are Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.