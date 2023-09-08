Ernest J. Aubin, age 87, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at the Stillwater Nursing Home in Smithfield, R.I., after battling dementia for eight years.
He was the beloved husband of 65 years to Eileen J. (Pratt) Aubin. Born in Mapleville, R.I., he was the son of the late Ernest J. and Exoria (Tringu) Aubin.
He was the owner of Family Affair, a clothing store in Greenville, for 18 years. Ernest worked in sales and retail for many years, including the men’s department of Nordstrom where he sold suits. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Ernest also loved reading and following the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox.
Besides his wife, he leaves three sons, Craig S. Aubin and his wife, Michele, Todd B. Aubin and his wife, Dianna, Bradford T. Aubin and his wife, Kristine; a sister, Shirley Larson; seven grandchildren, Todd ‘Ben’, Christopher and his wife, Mandy, Danielle and her husband, Tom, Justin, Nicholas, Bradford and Adelina and two great-granddaughters, Madison and Isabella. He was predeceased by his sister Joan Aubin.
A funeral will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. from the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Pike, Greenville, at 10:30 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville at 11:30 a.m. Visiting hours will be prior from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. His burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, 245 Waterman St #306, Providence, RI 02906, are appreciated. For online condolences, visit www.TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com.
