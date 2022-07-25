Ernest J. Dupuis, 96, of Cumberland passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the Rhode Island Veteran's Home in Bristol. Services will private.
Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: July 25, 2022 @ 8:02 pm
