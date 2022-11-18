Ernest W. DeMers born March 23, 1933, son of Ernest C. and Florence M. DeMers in Worcester, Mass., passed away on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
Ernest graduated on June 9, 1956, from Northeastern University with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. He received graduate level credits in metallurgy from Worchester Polytech and in semiconductor physics from the University of Maine. He worked as a mechanical engineer for Heald Machine Company and Raytheon prior to Texas Instruments.
In 1974, he founded DECO, an engineering and design company. In 1977, he purchased H&H Machine and Tool Company which he operated for 22 years and then formed Manchester Automation Systems, which he managed until retirement.
On Nov. 26, 1955, he married his high school sweetheart, Carol Ann Gunnard, who predeceased him in 2014. Ernest was also predeceased by a son, Ernest Peter. He is survived by a daughter, Lisa, wife of Earl Boss; his son Kevin; and two granddaughters.
There will be a memorial service at the Trinity Church of the Nazarene, North Haverhill, N.H., on Dec. 10, at 11 a.m., with Pastor George Hemway officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Grafton County Nursing Home, Alzheimer’s Unit, 3855 Dartmouth College Highway, North Haverhill, NH 03774
For more information, or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville, N.H., is assisting the family with arrangements.
